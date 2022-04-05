Readhead Park, in South Shields, in line for £2,000 funding to help with upgrades

Volunteer group Friends of Readhead Park has said it is thrilled with the funding from Arnold Clark Community Fund, which will allow them to develop their ideas to upgrade the existing children’s play area.

The proposal is to initially establish the area, fence it and give access to the rose garden. There has been high demand from the community to add more equipment within the play area.

Once the extension area is fenced and established, the group also hopes to raise extra funds to add further equipment, including a wheelchair accessible picnic table and potentially a wheelchair accessible roundabout.

Readhead Park

At this stage, it is proposed that the 19 metres of fencing required is either found from existing resources or purchased to allow the extension works to be carried out. Once the extension has been installed the group will start fund raising activities for the new equipment.

The award-winning park has recently undergone a number of works including:

*New park noticeboard

*Refurbishment of the park rockery

*Refurbishment of the Readhead Plaque

*Establishment of the rose garden picnic area

*Park lighting

*Tree planting

*An ongoing wildlife habitat programme with the children and teachers at Mortimer Primary School

Cllr Glenn Thompson, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Westoe ward, said: “We have a fantastic volunteer group with the friends of the Readhead Park. So many great projects have been completed. We are expecting the secure dog exercise area to be rolled out in the coming months, after receiving so many amazing donations to fund this project.

“And just this week we have received a fantastic donation from the Arnold Clark Community Fund for £2,000. This donation will go a long way to our next project which is to extend the children’s play area in the park. Its really popular as it is, but we get a lot of requests for further facilities.

"The extension is expected to include a wheelchair and pushchair accessible roundabout and a wheelchair accessible picnic table, hopefully more if we can raise the funds and find the space.”

Friends of Readhead Park will be fundraising at the Westoe Fete on Saturday, June 25.

