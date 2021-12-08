The East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan has been formally adopted.

Members of East Boldon Forum have been working on their neighbourhood plan since 2018 which aims to safeguard the identity of the village and protect green spaces.

Earlier this month, South Tyneside Council’s ruling cabinet formally ‘adopted’ the plan which will now be taken into account by planning officers when planning applications are submitted in the neighbourhood area.

The decision follows a historic local referendum in October where the neighbourhood plan won support from voters.

According to a report prepared for cabinet on December 1, council officers said the plan was “compatible with retained EU law and convention rights.”

Kirstin Richardson, chair of East Boldon Forum, has since welcomed the decision to bring the neighbourhood plan into legal force.

“We’re pleased that South Tyneside Council has now formally approved our neighbourhood plan for East Boldon following the overwhelming endorsement it received in the recent referendum,” she said.

“This means that the council will have to take the plan’s policies into account when determining planning applications for new developments in the village, thereby ensuring the views of the local community are given a voice.

“In particular, the plan aims to further protect the green belt and local green spaces from new development.

“However, this isn’t the end of our work. The plan contains a number of ‘community actions’ which we will now start to take forward in conjunction with relevant partners, stakeholders and the community.

“We’re immensely grateful for the support we’ve received from East Boldon residents so far, and hope they will continue to help us to achieve the remainder of our vision to make East Boldon a great place to live, work and play.”

The East Boldon Neighbourhood Plan covers the period 2021-2036.

It sets out a range of priorities ranging from sustainable development, enhancing biodiversity and green infrastructure, to community wellbeing, sustainable drainage and ‘transport and movement.’

The referendum turnout in the East Boldon Forum neighbourhood area was around 42% with a total of 1,362 votes cast in favour and 70 votes against.

The adopted plan can be found on South Tyneside Council’s website here: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/72037/East-Boldon-Neighbourhood-Plan

