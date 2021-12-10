Santa’s sleigh visits Mayor at South Shields Town Hall ahead of traditional Rotary Club fundraising tour

The Rotary Club sleigh tour is a long-running South Tyneside tradition, helping others in the true spirit of Christmas.

Volunteers at Cleadon and District Rotary Club have been taking their Santa Sleigh around Cleadon and surrounding areas for 27 years – except for last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before heading out across the village this year, Santa made a very special visit to South Shields Town Hall to meet the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and the Mayoress, Jean Copp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleadon and District Rotary Club President Bob Askew with Santa (Ian Pascoe), the Mayor and Mayoress and Rotary Club member John Gardner. (Picture taken in accordance with covid guidance in place at the time.)

The Mayor thanked members for the visit and praised their efforts to help others in the borough, taking festive magic with them on their tour.

She said: “It is wonderful to see the rotary club members reinstating this long tradition of visiting local communities in the run up to Christmas. The sound of sleigh bells ringing, the bright lights and a visit from Santa and his elves is a firm favourite among children and adults alike.”

The Santa Sleigh visits help the club to raise money for a wide range of good causes in the community.

Bob Askew, President of Cleadon and District Rotary Club, said it was the ‘most exciting time of the year' for the club.

He said: “We were delighted to visit the Mayor and Mayoress before setting off for our sleigh run around Cleadon and local areas.

“This is the most exciting time of the year for us. It gives us great joy to get out and about in our communities and spread some festive cheer. We are particularly thrilled to be able to bring back the sleigh this year. Our local communities are always so generous in supporting our fundraising efforts.”

Santa is making visits with his sleigh in Cleadon and the surrounding areas on weekday evenings, between 6pm and 8pm, and on weekends, between 5pm and 8pm, up to Wednesday, December 22.

For further information about Cleadon and District Rotary Club, as well as full details of the Santa Sleigh schedule, visit www.cleadon-rotary.org or follow on social media www.facebook.com/cleadon.rotary

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.