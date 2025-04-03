Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council chiefs in South Tyneside are to look to provide more schemes around schools in the borough which aim to enhance child safety and reduce air pollution.

It comes after a motion was approved at the latest authority-wide meeting of South Tyneside Council which looks to support more “school streets” initiatives being implemented.

A “school street” is a road outside a school with a restriction on motorised traffic at the start and end of the school day, with vehicles not permitted to enter the street during hours of operation unless they have been granted an exemption.

This could include vehicles belonging to residents, blue badge holders and emergency services.

School streets have already been set up in the borough at Simonside Primary School and St Marys RC Primary School, with plans in progress for further one at Toner Avenue Primary School.

The council has worked with Sustrans, a UK-based charity that promotes walking, cycling, and sustainable transport, to implement these schemes.

The motion, initially raised by Green Group councillors, called for the council to “support the expansion of school streets initiatives in South Tyneside to prioritise child safety and tackle air pollution.”

However an amendment was raised by Labour Councillor Shane Smith based on discussions he and other councillors have had with Sustrans to date to prevent duplicating work and “asking for things that have already happened.”

These changes were supported at the meeting and the new motion was agreed by those in attendance, with no dissent.

Councillor Chris Davies, Green Group representative, who raised the initial motion, said school streets allow children to “walk without fear of traffic and arrive at school safely” and South Tyneside needs to accelerate adopting them.

He said: “Every child in South Tyneside deserves safe, clear, clean air routes to school.

“We know the evidence from Sustrans and from modelling across the country that school streets work, they cut air pollution, they reduce congestion, they make walking and cycling the easiest, safest option for parents and children.

“Let’s not tinker around the edges with a handful of schemes, let’s demand a borough wide plan to roll out school streets wherever they are needed.”

Labour’s Cllr Smith, in proposing the amendment, said he “completely agreed with the sentiment of the motion” and they have already “had quite a lot of meetings with Sustrans” over the Toner Avenue Primary School plans.

He added: “Sustrans work with police and council in trying to enforce school streets.

“We definitely need more, we just need to not duplicate work that’s already been done.”

He noted Sustrans have “a lot of data” about the most suitable sites for school streets in South Tyneside, however such schemes do face issues including enforcement and gaining “buy in” from the schools.

Changes to the original motion from the amendment included removing a request for the council leader to write to the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth emphasising the need for a strategic partnership on the issue.

The amendment also added that council chiefs should work with partners, including Sustrans, “with the aim of expanding the number of school street schemes in operation.”

It noted this engagement “would include discussion on potential locations, anticipated benefits and understand the challenges of implementing additional school streets within the borough.”

Councillor David Francis, Green Group representative, said he was “not sure that the amendment strengthens the motion” and it is “stronger with the explicit involvement of the Police and Crime Commissioner.”

However he said he was happy to support either and both share an intention and “aspiration for children to be safe and healthy” and to “make it easier for children to walk to and from school safely.”

Councillor David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance Group leader, agreed “something does need to be done” however he raised concerns over enforcement of such schemes.

He added: “Our council is currently in a very difficult position when it comes to policing such things.”

His group colleague Councillor Andrew Guy voiced his support for the amended motion, although he noted school street schemes in some areas would push traffic onto other roads, causing further issues.

He said: “I feel like we need to be focusing on making our entire routes safer, we need to be focusing on improving public transport.”

Cllr Davies stressed not all schools would be suitable for such schemes, however the issue is about “standing up for South Tyneside’s priorities” and driving changes which “will have lasting, long term impacts.”