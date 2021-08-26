Part of the play area at South Marine Park has been closed off for safety reasons.

The sand pit in the infant children's play area at South Marine Park was cordoned off this week after a routine safety inspection identified that the timber surrounds had ‘deteriorated beyond repair’.

South Tyneside Council said it is working to make the area safe, with arrangements being made for wood replacement work to be carried out ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

Chiefs said this will be dependent on contractor and material availability.

Work will also take place on other parts of the South Marine Park play areas.

Visitors are also being advised that remedial repairs are being made to the flooring in the infants play area on the evening of Thursday, August 26, and then in the larger children's play section tomorrow morning on August 27.

The flooring repairs will mean the plays areas will be closed for a few hours but will be reopened for families ahead of this Bank Holiday weekend.

Phil Dixon, acting senior in the council's Asset Management Team, said: "It is regrettable that we have had to close the children's sand pit in South Marine Park. Individual damaged posts within the surround have been replaced previously, but the extent of the damage now means that a full replacement is needed.

"Supporting children and families is a key priority for the Council and their safety is of paramount importance to us. We have had no option but to close off the sand pit to the public at this time and are working to get it back open again as soon as possible.

"It is also disappointing that the anti-social actions of a small minority have led to sections of the flooring being damaged in both play areas. We have arranged for remedial works to be carried out imminently.

"We appreciate it is a busy time of year. However, we are working hard to ensure that the other play facilities, including the toddler see-saw, slide and swings and the older children's play area, remain available for families to enjoy over the Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.

"We would also like to remind people we have newly created play facilities over in North Marine Park.