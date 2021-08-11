South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved an application for the Black Sheep Fitness Academy, at Tynepoint Industrial Estate, in 2020.

The business offers a range of services from metafit and combat fitness training to crossfit.

Due to an increase in gym members, the firm lodged a bid to create extra gymnasium space by building a two-storey extension to the south of the existing premises.

Black Sheep Fitness Academy Lee Tiffin, who turned a former car garage into the new gym.

Although the plans were approved in December 2020, gym bosses lodged a revised application in June 2021.

This included a single-storey extension to the building to be constructed along the same footprint of the approved two-storey extension, but with a lower height.

According to a report prepared by planning officers, the amended plans were submitted due to “financial constraints.”

However, the development is still expected to create one extra full-time staff role and one extra part-time role.

A council decision report published on August 4, 2021 said the development would have no major impacts on nearby businesses.

It goes on to say: “The proposed extension would be single storey and would measure approximately 4.6m in height, which would be lower than the ridge height of the existing building of which this extension would form a part.

“It is considered that the scale, mass and height of the extension would be acceptable in relation to the host property and in respect of the height, design and mass of adjacent commercial and industrial premises.

“It is also noted that the extension is of a lower height and a reduced scale when compared to the extant permission for a two-storey extension to the existing premises.”

The Black Sheep Fitness Academy’s website states the business is a “specialist group fitness training facility that provides a challenging and safe place to enjoy your training.”

A statement on the website adds: “Our highly skilled and dedicated coaches are here to help you along your fitness journey whilst we pride ourselves on offering an inclusive training space for all abilities.”

Information about the new planning application can be found by visiting South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and searching reference: ST/0475/21/FUL

For more information on the Black Sheep Fitness Academy, visit: www.blacksheepfitnessacademy.com