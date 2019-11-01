South Shields councillor appointed to national body looking out for coastal towns
A former Mayor of South Tyneside has been appointed chairman of a national group lobbying for the country’s coastal towns and communities.
Coun Ernest Gibson, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Whiteleas ward, has been given the top job at the Local Government Association’s Coastal Special Interest Group.
Coun Gibson was previously the vice chairman of the group, which is made up of representatives of 50 coastal local authorities.
“Top priority first of all is we need to meet on coastal waste, we have people dumping at sea a lot, but coastal erosion will be the main thing,” said Coun Gibson.
“We’re a small island and we need to get things right, we have issues in this authority too and if you look at Marsden you can see the coastal erosion there.”
As well as environmental threats, coastal towns and villages are often highlighted as being at a disadvantage socially and economically to those inland.