South Shields councillor appointed to national body looking out for coastal towns

Councillor Ernest Gibson

Coun Ernest Gibson, who represents South Tyneside Council’s Whiteleas ward, has been given the top job at the Local Government Association’s Coastal Special Interest Group.

Coun Gibson was previously the vice chairman of the group, which is made up of representatives of 50 coastal local authorities.

“Top priority first of all is we need to meet on coastal waste, we have people dumping at sea a lot, but coastal erosion will be the main thing,” said Coun Gibson.

“We’re a small island and we need to get things right, we have issues in this authority too and if you look at Marsden you can see the coastal erosion there.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...