South Tyneside councillors have backed a campaign calling for the borough’s former driving test centre (DTC) to be reopened.

The South Shields DTC, based in Jarrow’s Bede Industrial Estate, was closed in 2022 as part of plans to merge it with Sunderland’s Driving Test Centre.

However, there have since been reports of impacts on test availability and waiting times, with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) announcing plans to recruit examiners to tackle the backlog.

Vikki, who owns Top Gun Driving School, initially led the original campaign of driving instructors which called on the DVSA to U-turn on the decision to close the centre.

The issue was brought into focus during the latest full meeting of South Tyneside Council at South Shields Town Hall on October 23, 2025.

A motion from Labour councillors asked the council to note thousands of candidates are “accessing or attempting to access the booking system when appointments are released every Monday” and that the next available dates for tests at Sunderland DTC involve a wait of more than six months.

The motion asked council to recognise that “the role of an examiner can be a challenging one, given the significant increases since 2022 in private bookings without dual controls”.

It was noted that “there has [also] been an increased number of no shows for tests as candidates shop around for the quickest available slot” and that calls to reopen the South Shields DTC have been backed by both of South Tyneside’s MPs.

The motion also included data looking at the “miles per candidate” and the impacts of the DTC arrangements, including extra hours per pupil, price rise per hour, extra fuel and the “environmental costs” per mile.

After being put to the vote, the motion won support across the council chamber and “instructed” the council’s chief executive officer to write to several key figures “supporting the call to reopen South Shields DTC”.

This included the chief executive of the DVSA, the Minister for Future of Roads and the Secretary of State for Transport.

The motion also asked Kim McGuinness, the North East Mayor, to “support the efforts of campaigners seeking the reopening of South Shields DTC” and to ask that she “writes to Secretary of State for Transport, Minister for Future of Roads and to the Chief Executive of DVSA, seeking the reopening of South Shields DTC.”

Labour councillor Stephen Dean, launching the motion, said the need to reopen South Shields DTC is “imperative” as the “current test backlog and waiting time is at an unprecedented high”.

“The DVSA are recruiting more driving examiners to tackle this current crisis and the reopening of South Shields DTC would allow DVSA to increase this even further,” Cllr Dean added.

“The facility is still owned by DVSA and it would make sound economic sense to utilise this government asset which is currently being allowed to become derelict.

“The benefits to the people of South Tyneside would be immeasurable and would reintroduce the social, economic and employment opportunities that were taken away from them when this DTC closed in 2022.

“South Shields DTC, which is in the Bede ward I represent, was a vital part of the community and gave great social and employment opportunities to the people of this area and has been a great loss to this borough since its closure.

“Reopening would have a huge benefit on the residents of South Tyneside, as well as easing the burden on Sunderland, and in the current climate and test backlog it would also allow extra capacity for more examiners to be recruited and support DVSA efforts to clear the unprecedented backlog.

“If they don’t reopen South Shields DTC, I don’t know how DVSA are ever going to take the backlog across the South Tyneside and Sunderland areas.”

Several councillors expressed their support for the Labour motion, outlining the importance of South Shields DTC and the service it offered.

Councillor Sue Stonehouse, of the Green Party, said some would choose the “ideal option” to use public transport and to “save emissions” but noted “there are times when this option is not in our control”.

“Some employers don’t invest in their staff, they save money and time by requesting that their employees applying for jobs have driving licenses,” she said.

Cllr Stonehouse also said she had spoken to students taking driving lessons, with issues raised around the cost of driving tests, the lengthy waiting list for a test date and the cost of lessons.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Labour cabinet member for neighbourhoods and climate change on the council, said the waiting list for driving tests was impacting employment and jobs, along with the environmental cost of people going “out of the borough”.

“I support this motion 100 per cent, it’s about reducing carbon emissions, it’s about employment and people’s future and I think it’s imperative we have the test centre back,” Cllr Gibson said.

Councillor David Kennedy, independent councillor and leader of the South Tyneside Alliance Group, also expressed support for the motion.

“We talk about caring about the environment, apart from the fact that we have got to travel out of the area and have these learners drive from South Tyneside to start learning routes in Sunderland or wherever they have chose to do their training,” Cllr Kennedy added.

“Everything about this is wrong when we have a perfectly good training centre on our doorstep that’s falling into disrepair.”

Councillor Robin Coombes also said he had a report from a constituent who was a driving instructor who said driving test waiting periods were “in excess of six months” and said that “the sooner we get that test centre back the better.”

Councillor Geraldine Kilgour, closing the debate, thanked councillors for their support on the “important” issue.

The Labour councillor said campaigner Vikki Holt had helped develop the motion and said she had been advised that, despite campaigning, there were no plans to reopen the South Shields DTC.

Cllr Kilgour added: “However, in progressing with the motion we stand resolute that every effort should be made to seek its reopening for all of the reasons that have been cited in the motion and the reasons that colleagues have supported that this evening.”

The full motion can be viewed via South Tyneside Council’s website.