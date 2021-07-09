South Shields FC submits plans for housing estate near Mariners Park on site of former Filtrona building

A planning application was registered with South Tyneside Council for land south of the 1st Cloud Arena, off Shaftesbury Avenue.

This included demolishing a former industrial building, previously the Filtrona site, and constructing 69 affordable homes in its place.

The application was submitted by Hedley Planning Services on behalf of Adderstone Living Ltd and South Shields FC Ltd.

The homes will be built near Mariners Park, the home of South Shields FC. Picture by FRANK REID

According to planning documents, the development would provide 100% affordable homes if approved and is expected to be managed by a North East-based social housing company.

The industrial site was previously the subject of a hybrid planning application lodged in 2019 to create a new supporter stand and academy building at the base of South Shields FC and to build 66 dwellings with vehicle access taken from Tavistock Place.

At the time, the application faced backlash over the housing element with fears about the impact on those already living in the neighbourhood.

Although South Tyneside Council was expected to make a decision on the original hybrid application, it has since been withdrawn.

The new proposal for 69 homes represents a standalone application which, according to football club bosses, aims to address concerns and objections raised about the previous scheme.

Plans include a mixture of two, three and four bedroom properties, with vehicular access proposed from Shaftesbury Avenue.

The planning statement confirms that each home would benefit from off-curtilage parking, with 26 visitor spaces provided throughout the estate.

The plans aim to support housing delivery in the area, while also bringing an unused brownfield site back into use.

A design and access statement from Adderstone Living claims the housing plans were informed by a “comprehensive understanding of the site and surroundings.”

The report goes on to say: “The proposals offer a bespoke solution to the site’s character whilst being in keeping with the scale and character of the surrounding area providing a development that will be easy to navigate and will integrate the site with its surroundings.

“It is considered that the design proposals provide high quality, modern housing and will be delivered to meet the needs and aspirations of the local people.”

South Shields FC chairman, Geoff Thompson, added that the new application aimed to "create a solution that is acceptable to everybody concerned."

For more information about the planning application or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s online planning portal and search reference: ST/0628/21/FUL