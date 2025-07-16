Proposals for new apartments in an historic shopping street in South Shields have been submitted to council development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for 75 King Street in South Shields town centre.

The site sits towards the top of King Street near Market Place and includes two active commercial units on the ground floor.

Apartments planned for upper floors of 75 King Street, South Shields | Google/LDRS

New plans from Natalia Developments Ltd are seeking “prior approval” for a proposed change of use from “commercial, business and service” to “dwellinghouses”.

This includes the change of use of the building’s “first, second and third floors from office use to residential use comprising seven residential flats”.

The proposed housing mix includes four two-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the plans aim to “deliver high-quality apartments that respond sensitively to [the site’s] context, optimizing available space, and meeting the aspirations of the local community and planning policy”.

It was noted that the building sits close to the Tyne Coast College redevelopment site, and is “structurally sound and adaptable for residential use without the need for external extensions or intensive demolition works”.

Those behind the apartments scheme said the building’s “setting within a densely built-up urban fabric makes it an ideal candidate for upper-floor conversion and intensification of residential accommodation”.

The design and access statement adds: “All units will comply with the nationally described space standards ensuring high-quality internal layouts suitable for long-term residential occupation.

“Dedicated cycle storage will be provided within the building to support sustainable travel choices [and] internal refuse and recycling storage facilities will be provided in accordance with South Tyneside Council’s waste management guidelines.

“Although no on-site car parking is proposed, the development is located within a highly accessible town centre location, just a short walk from South Shields Metro and Bus Interchange and Shields Ferry Terminal, supporting a car-free lifestyle.

“Access to the upper floors will be via an existing street-facing ground floor entrance, providing secure and independent entry for residents.”

Those behind the scheme said that “living, kitchen, and dining areas are open-plan, with clear internal circulation, defined bedroom spaces, and private bathroom facilities for each flat”.

It was argued that the plans would “contribute to meeting identified housing need without placing pressure on undeveloped land” and would “respond directly to local housing demand, offering suitable accommodation for single professionals, couples, and small families”.

The design and access statement adds: “This proposal represents a sensitive and sustainable regeneration opportunity, optimising the use of existing infrastructure while delivering much-needed housing in a highly accessible location.

“It contributes positively to the vitality of South Shields town centre and reflects a strategic, design-led approach to urban residential intensification.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250382