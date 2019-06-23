South Shields Green Party councillor invites residents to discuss the issues which matter to them
South Tyneside’s first ever Green councillor is inviting residents to come along and share their issues, concerns and ideas for the area at a series of events.
Councillor David Francis was elected to represent the Beacon and Bents ward at the elections on May 2 as the Greens claimed their first ever councillors in the region.
Now he has released his surgery details for the next three months.
The party said: “David is out and about all year round, knocking on doors and working hard for the residents of Beacon and Bents ward.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“These surgeries are yet another opportunity for local residents to come and chat with him about any concerns or queries they would like his help with.”The surgeries will be held at Ocean Road Community Centre, NE33 2DW, from 6pm - 7.30pm on Thursday, June, Wednesday July 17, Wednesday August 14.
Anyone who can’t make these dates can call/text him on 07971 364 208 or email cllr.david.francis@southtyneside.gov.uk