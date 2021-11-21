Lewis Spokes, 21, also said, ‘What have I done, what have I done?’, after being stopped in Revesby Street, Tyne Dock.

Spokes, of Morpeth Avenue, South Shields, made the admissions after a breath test proved he was almost twice the legal limit.

He had boozed with pals on Sunday, August 29, and drove the next day to get keys to his partner, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Prosecutor Ben Woodward said: “He was arrested on Revesby Street in a VW Golf.

“Officers had seen him drive from Stanhope Road and Boldon Lane and into Revesby Street.

“He made admissions to police that he knew that he was drunk and shouldn’t have been driving a car.”

Spokes, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

A breath test reading showed 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

David Forrester, defending, said: “When any defendant does the procedure at a police station a form is filled out.

“This is the first time I’ve seen one like this. It says he was upset, agitated, not violent or aggressive and stated that his ‘life is over’.

“It also states that he said, ‘What have I done, what have I done?’ It’s a morning after offence.

“He’d been to a friend’s and had a call from his partner about keys. He drove without the last night’s proceedings having worn off.

“He works for the council as a roofer and is required to get around. When he says that his life is over, I’ve told him that it isn’t.

“He would wish for the opportunity to do the drink-driver rehabilitation course.”

Magistrates banned Spokes from driving for 12 months and fined him £350, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Gordon Murphy, chair of the bench, offered him a place on the rehabilitation course, which reduces a ban by a quarter on successful completion.

He told him: “You did show quite a bit of remorse at the police station.

“I don’t think that we can punish you any more than you’ve punished yourself.”