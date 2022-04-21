Both the infants and junior play areas at South Marine Park in South Shields will be out of action for around a fortnight while work is carried out by teams from South Tyneside Council.

The play areas will be closed from next week, after a busy fortnight with families enjoying the park during the mostly sunny Easter holidays.

The council said timber surrounds in the junior section and in the toddler sandpit have deteriorated and will be replaced with plastic logs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play areas in South Marine Park are to close for repair work.

The programme of works will also include resurfacing in the junior area.

Andrew Whittaker, Corporate Lead for the town centre and foreshore, is keen to remind families of the new play facilities in nearby North Marine Park which opened in 2021.

Giving more information on the work in the South Marine Park play areas, he added: “Some of the timber has deteriorated beyond repair and sadly, some of the surfaces and equipment have been vandalised and therefore need replacing.

“We’ll be carrying out the work during termtime to minimise disruption and there are of course the new themed play areas and adult trim trail over at North Park for families to enjoy.

The play areas will close for repairs after the Easter holidays.

“While works are ongoing, we’d ask people to stay away from barriered areas and thank them for their patience.”

Mr Whittaker said it is anticipated that the initial timber replacement works will take around two weeks to complete.