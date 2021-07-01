South Shields Town Hall will be lit blue for NHS workers and volunteers.

The historic building will join hundreds of other landmarks across the country on Saturday, July 3, in lighting up in the colours of the NHS in tribute to the fantastic role it has played throughout the pandemic.

This year will also see the first NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day on 5 July to mark the efforts of all those who cared for people and kept supply chains open and essential services running.

A special flag will fly above the Town hall to mark the day.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay, said: “For more than a year NHS staff and other key workers have been fighting a ruthless invisible enemy.

“So many have literally put their lives on the line to make sure the rest of us have been cared for and have not had to go without.

“As restrictions start to ease thanks to the world-leading vaccination programme, we must not forget those who were there for us in the most difficult of times. This is an opportunity to remember them and all those who have sadly lost their lives to the pandemic.”

On July 5 people are encouraged to mark a two minute silence at 11am, join in a toast at 1pm and take part in a Clap for Heroes at 8pm.

The Mayor added: “By lighting up our beautiful Town Hall we are uniting with people across the UK to show our thanks and respect to our wonderful NHS.

“I would urge everyone in the borough to show their support for all those who have helped in the fight against Covid.”

It comes as leaders in South Tyneside urge people to continue doing their bit after what they say is a ‘rapid increase’ in Delta variant cases in the area.

Leaders of the LA7 councils in the North East, which includes South Tyneside, have also asked the Government for more powers and guidance as they amid ‘extreme concern’ over the situation.

:: To view a message from the mayor in support of the day, visit https://youtu.be/do1Wu7RPxlY