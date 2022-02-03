Councillor Stan Wildhirt.

It came after the borough was listed among 55 education ‘cold spots’ in the country.

Jarrow was also announced as the home of a new Justice Collaboration Centre under efforts to bring more civil service jobs out of London and into the regions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough MPs have slammed the announcements as ‘smoke and mirrors’, calling for real ambition, investment and change from the Government for areas such as South Tyneside.

But South Tyneside Conservatives have welcomed the news from their national party in Government.

Cleadon and East Boldon Councillor Stan Wildhirt praised South Tyneside being included in the Education Investment Areas, which will be prioritised for new specialist sixth form free schools – which he said would ensure talented children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds have access to the learning they need to progress into training or higher education.

He also pointed out they will also be eligible for retention payments to help schools maintain the best teachers in high priority subjects, and they will be able to access a new pilot programme improve pupil attendance.

“No child or young person should be limited by where they grow up – they should be supported to get a world class education and the skills they need to succeed at school and beyond,” said Cllr Wildhirt.

“I welcome the extra support South Tyneside is receiving from this Conservative Government, including funding to help schools retain the best teachers and priority for new specialist sixth form free schools to give talented children from disadvantaged backgrounds the highest standard of education.

“The Government is targeting investment and support as we build back fairer – helping to level up education standards, ensuring children and young people across the country to fulfil their potential.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The most valuable resource on the planet is the human resource. Investing in people to get on in life and receive the best possible education is core to the mission of this Government, and we are determined to help people gain the knowledge and skills needed to unleash their potential.

“This White Paper sets out our blueprint for putting skills, schools and families at the heart of levelling up. It focuses on putting great schools in every part of the country, training that sets you up for success in a high-skilled, well paid career and ensuring no one misses out on opportunities simply because of where they live or their family background.

“Raising our expectations and aspirations for children, as well as creating a high-skilled workforce, will end the brain drain that sees too many people leaving communities in order to succeed.

"These plans will help create a level playing field and boost the economy, both locally and nationally.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.