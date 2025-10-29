Senior councillors in South Tyneside are to consider a major policy next week aimed at managing the growth of small houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet will be asked to approve the introduction of a borough-wide “Article 4 Direction”, meaning that all new HMOs, regardless of size, would need planning approval.

Currently, property owners can convert homes into small HMOs with three to six occupants without planning permission under national “permitted development” rules, and only larger developments require planning approval from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields Town Hall. | National World

The Lawe Top area in South Shields is already subject to an Article 4 Direction, which has been in place for around 10 years and has been “effective in limiting further new HMOs”, council officers have said.

It is now being proposed to expand the Article 4 Direction to the whole of South Tyneside, covering all properties across the borough’s towns and villages.

However, a report to cabinet said the direction “cannot apply retrospectively” and “would have no effect on any existing HMOs and would not require landlords of existing HMOs to do anything, nor can it apply to any development that has been commenced at the time that a direction comes into force.”

Councillor Margaret Meling, cabinet member for economic growth and transport, said that HMOs “play an important role in providing affordable housing for a range of people—from students to people facing homelessness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cabinet member also acknowledged “residents have concerns about the impact of these developments on their local areas” and said the council “must ensure that their growth is managed in a way that protects the character and cohesion of our communities”.

“This proposed Article 4 Direction would give us the tools to do just that, by bringing future conversions under local planning control,” Cllr Meling added.

At a meeting next week, cabinet will decide if the proposed Article 4 Direction should be immediate or non-immediate.

With an immediate direction, permitted development rights for small HMOs would immediately be withdrawn and the direction would expire after six months, unless confirmed by the council within that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A non-immediate direction would give a 12-month notice period before coming into effect and would require a 21-day consultation period.

A cabinet report states that senior councillors will “consider the balance of risks detailed […] to choose a preferred option.”

The recommendation for an Article 4 Direction follows a significant rise in HMO conversions in recent years, many of which have occurred without the council’s knowledge due to current national rules, according to the local authority.

The council said that between January, 2024 and September, 2025, at least 30 such cases were identified, alongside 22 new HMO licences issued for larger properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have also been raised by residents and South Tyneside councillors about the impact of HMO developments on parking, noise, waste management and the character of local neighbourhoods.

A meeting of the council’s Riverside Community Area Forum (CAF) on October 28, 2025, also included an agenda item on HMOs where concerned members of the public quizzed senior licensing and planning officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed borough-wide Article 4 Direction was also discussed at the CAF and it was noted that a cabinet decision to bring the direction in immediately could have financial implications for the council in terms of requests for compensation.

Meanwhile, some residents raised concerns about the 12-month notice period linked to bringing in the Article 4 Direction (under the the non-immediate option) and whether there would be a spike in HMO applications before the new planning controls come into force.

Councillor Andrew Guy, South Tyneside Alliance Group member and West Park representative, said he “respected” the position that the 12-month consultation period, or non-immediate option, needed to go ahead.

The councillor said the prospect of the council having to pay compensation borough-wide, under an “immediate option”, would be “disastrous”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also think [the borough-wide Article Four Direction] has been too little, too late,” Cllr Guy added.

“I think that needs to be acknowledged by both the planning and licensing department and the political sides of the council in terms of cabinet.

“We have had this issue stewing for quite some time and it’s only been until now where actually the council has fully engaged like this to address this problem.”

Councillor David Francis, Green Party representative for Beacon and Bents, said he understood why people live in HMOs due to a “broken” private rental sector with “rents out of control” and a lack of social and council housing that “meets the needs of the local population”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the councillor said he had concerns about the “fit and proper person test” for those operating HMOs and while supporting Article 4 Direction proposals, he said they were an “imperfect solution”.

Cllr Francis added that tackling the issue would require a “strengthening” of national legislation, updated planning frameworks the council can use to reject HMO applications and stronger controls on landlords, as well as social and council housing that meets local needs.

Councillor Paul Brenen, South Tyneside Alliance Group member and Westoe ward representative, also suggested HMO issues in the borough were linked to a “lack of oversight in planning” and the lack of availability of certain housing types, which he said was a “consequence of bad preparation from this council.”

Following requests from several residents and councillors in attendance at the Riverside CAF, it was agreed that the committee would ask cabinet to consider “immediate” localised Article 4 Directions in certain areas of South Tyneside, similar to the Lawe Top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included directions covering the Westoe Road area, Dean Road, Chichester Road and Imeary Street, although it is uncertain whether these items will be discussed or voted on by cabinet next week.

The main borough-wide proposal for the Article 4 Direction will be discussed at the next meeting of South Tyneside Council’s cabinet on Wednesday, November 5.

The meeting starts at 4pm at South Shields Town Hall and will be open to the public.