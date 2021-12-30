South Tyneside folk 'ready to support each other through any challenge', say Mayor and Mayoress as they reflect on 2021
The Mayor of South Tyneside has told of her pride in the borough’s spirit through the pandemic – and said it proves our communities are ready to support each other through any challenge.
The Mayor, Councillor Pay Hay and Mayoress, Jean Copp took on the roles in May 2021 when the country was still subject to national covid restrictions.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor and Mayoress have enjoyed a busy year of key events and civic engagements during their time in office.
The pair said they set out to fulfil their promise of helping to lift people’s spirits, celebrate the borough’s ‘amazing civic pride’ and to thank and support organisations and businesses for their work to support local communities.
The Mayor and Mayoress say they have met hundreds of people who go the extra mile to make South Tyneside a great place.
They have also continued to raise money for the Mayor’s Charity – supporting The Customs House and Cancer Connections, among other good causes.
Cllr Hay said: “The Mayoress and I are having a fantastic time representing and serving the people of South Tyneside. We have really enjoyed connecting with our communities and it has been a real honour to meet so many wonderful, kind-hearted people.
“We look forward to many more key events and opportunities where we represent the Council in South Tyneside and beyond, meet and celebrate our communities and raise money for the Mayor’s Charity. The money we collect for these organisations make a huge difference.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of the borough and our amazing businesses and organisations for their support, kindness and generosity during our time in office and I’d like to wish all of our residents health and happiness as we head in 2022.
“No matter what challenges lie ahead of us all with this pandemic, I know that the residents of South Tyneside will help and support one another.”
Some of the highlights in the Mayor and Mayoress’s few months in office included visiting frontline organisations, such as the police, ambulance and fire services, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.
Key events began with a virtual Armed Forces Day celebration and a special online memorial service to remember Srebrenica.
The Mayor and Mayoress have also met some of the borough’s school children, shown their support for businesses emerging out of covid restrictions and seeing some of the borough’s groups and individuals awarded the coveted Queen’s Awards, OBEs and British Empire Medals.
There have also been three Royal visits to the area during Cllr Hay’s time in office.
The Mayor greeted Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal when she visited the North East Ambulance Service station in Hebburn to hand out long service awards.
Her Royal Highness, The Countess of Wessex later visited to present a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to NECA Community Garden and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales officially opened Barbour’s new Wax for Life Workshop.
Cllr Hay said: “It was a real honour and an incredible experience to meet members of the Royal Family. It was also wonderful for South Tyneside to receive royalty on three separate occasions within such a short space of time.”