South Tyneside Council’s fortnightly Garden Waste Collection Service will run from March/April to November 2023.

And borough leaders are reminding households wishing to use the service they must register in time to receive all of the collections.

Residents are encouraged to renew their subscription, or register for the service, by 14 February 2023 to guarantee they receive their packs ahead of collections beginning the week commencing 27 March or 3 April, depending on addresses.

The packs contain bin stickers, terms and conditions and details of where to find collection dates.

Charges for the green bin collection service were introduced in 2017, and did not prove popular at the time.

However, council chiefs said the fees were necessary to help balance the books, and they have remained since.

But South Tyneside Council confirmed the charge would be frozen at £32 for the 2023 season.

Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Transport and Neighbourhoods, said: “We hope that residents will continue to take advantage of the Garden Waste Collection Service.

“It’s an opt-in scheme that offers residents a hassle-free collection service while supporting them to do their bit for the environment. Through this service they can recycle a variety of garden materials, such as hedge trimmings, leaves, twigs, cut flowers, house plants and weeds.

“Sharing green waste bins between neighbours is also a good option to help reduce the cost to individual households and may be particularly useful for those residents who have small gardens.

“Signing up online is really quick and easy.”

Those who do not wish to subscribe to the green waste collection service are reminded that low-cost composting bins are available from the council.

For more details about home composting, call 0845 130 6090 or visit www.getcomposting.com

Green waste can also be safely disposed of at South Tyneside’s Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate in South Shields.

The council also operates a Bulky Waste Collection service for larger household items and Cllr Gibson said the Garden Clearance Scheme remains available to residents for the removal of items including DIY dismantled sheds and garden furniture, though fees apply.

