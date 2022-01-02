'Together we can do so much' - leaders on why they have signed up to the South Tyneside Pledge

South Shields Football Club is one of the big names on the list.

Its chairman, Geoff Thompson, said: “The pledge fits perfectly with the club’s own strategy our mission, our values and all that the club is trying to achieve in the area. It is so important that we look after one another and we promote the region.

Leaders have told why they are backing the South Tyneside Pledge.

"There are some real practical things that we as business owners and residents can do to drive economic activity for South Tyneside like supporting local businesses and spending our time and money within the borough.

“We want to promote not just the football club but all of South Tyneside and all that it has to offer I think the pledge is a very good way of encapsulating why these things are important what we can do as individuals and business owners to drive that agenda. We’re really pleased to support it and would encourage other businesses and residents to get behind it.”

Angela Brown, managing director of Training in Care, which is also a signatory, said: “We have tremendous people and residents in South Tyneside that we need to show the best of and to encourage them into work. I think spending within our local communities is important for our them to survive and grow.

“Some of the important things about the pledge are about job opportunities and career routes for local residents, this is extremely important to my small business.

Geoff Thompson is chairman of South Shields FC, one of the pledge signatories.

"We’ve spent 22 years looking at career routes into the care sector and how we encourage people to believe in themselves and to think that they can do more than they thought they can do.

“It’s important for all of us, the community is where we live, its where we do business, its where we survive and without us working together that situation would be so much poorer, so this pledge is saying let’s work together for the benefit of our communities lets show the way in South Tyneside and I wholly support it.”

Mark Askew, head of business engagement at Tyne Coast College, which operates South Tyneside College, said: “As a college we think it is really important to support South Tyneside. We want to make education and training as accessible as possible for both school leavers and adults who want to retrain or reskill. We want to see more and better job opportunities, an improved economy and we believe this is a great way to show our commitment to work with others help South Tyneside thrive. Good clear careers advice and support for residents is essential for the growth of the region.

“The pledge is collaborative therefore working with like-minded people in the area and sharing best practices and initiatives will help those who live, learn and work in the borough.”

Dr Angela Brown, CEO of Training in Care.

