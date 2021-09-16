Work gets underway on new Marsden Bay steps
Work has started on new steps at Marsden Bay, one of South Tyneside’s major coastal attractions.
Construction of new timber and steel stairs, which will see the Redwell access to Marsden Bay reinstated this winter, commenced this week.
The lower section of the original concrete Redwell steps was demolished last autumn due to the impact of ongoing natural erosion affecting their stability.
Now the area will benefit from the creation of a safer, more sustainable access, with the works commencement scheduled at this time to avoid the bird breeding and nesting Seasons.
Councillor Ernest Gibson, Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety, at South Tyneside Council, said: “It is great to see work starting on the new Redwell route to Marsden Bay.
“This marks a key milestone in what has been a carefully planned project to improve and preserve access to the beach, while remaining sympathetic to this coastal environment which continues to be extremely vulnerable to erosion and is home to seabird colonies.”
The £289,000 scheme to build the steps forms part of the wider £575,000 Marsden Bay Improvement Project – a partnership between South Tyneside Council and the National Trust and part funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund under the SeaScapes project.
Improvements included the demolition of the disused, dilapidated former lifeguard station and canoe store, which due to serious coastal erosion was at an increasing risk of collapse.
Eric Wilton, General Manager of National Trust – South of Tyne Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see the final stages of the Redwell steps project begin. Marsden Beach is enjoyed by a great number of people all year round and the new steps will enable better access to the coast.
The new steps are being built by Esh Construction after the Royal Haskoning designs were granted planning permission last month. Construction is expected to take up to 12 weeks.
While the Redwell route remains inaccessible, visitors are advised to continue using Marsden Grotto steps or the access from Camel Island. Visitors are strongly advised to check tide times and follow advice on staying safe at the seaside before visiting.