Elections in South Tyneside: What MP Emma Lewell-Buck said about the results

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has named Brexit as a factor in the election results.

While Brexit can't be "blanket-blamed" for the results in South Tyneside, which saw Labour lose five seats, Mrs Lewell-Buck said it was a "factor" in the results of many areas, which saw Labour face losses.

Independent candidates took seats in Westoe, Primrose, Fellgate and Hedworth, and Bede wards. The Greens won in Beacon and Bents.

The MP said on Twitter: "To blanket blame Brexit for results in all areas belies a misunderstanding of some of the dynamics at play in local politics.

"However, it has clearly been a factor in many areas so far.

"Failure to deliver on the Ref result, having a position that tries to appeal to Leavers and Remainers is and will continue to hurt us.

"These results should be a catalyst for Parliament to deliver on the mandate given in 2016 and do so swiftly."

Read more: Great changes ahead? What Gazette readers had to say as South Tyneside election results are confirmed



Her comments come as fellow Labour MP Bridget Phillipson, who represents Houghton and Sunderland South, said the results show that the "majority" of Labour voters would support a People's vote on the final Brexit deal between the UK and the EU.