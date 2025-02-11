New council homes could be built in a South Tyneside neighbourhood under plans submitted to town hall development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for a site off Trent Drive in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward in Jarrow.

The site is a parcel of green space which sits off Calf Close Lane, behind a row of shop units, and has been earmarked for seven new homes.

New council bungalow development proposed at a vacant site off Trent Drive in Jarrow | Google/LDRS

This includes the construction of seven two-bed, three-person bungalows with associated access and parking, with a mix of three bungalows, two ‘accessible bungalows’ and two ‘corner bungalows’.

According to planning documents submitted to the council, part of the site once housed garages but these have since been demolished.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials noted the site would be for “100 per cent affordable rent provided by South Tyneside Council”.

Parking is proposed at one space per dwelling and would be “offset from proposed dwellings and positioned in front of vegetation to avoid cars from shining headlights into the lower units when parking, and [to] allow the creation of a central pedestrian green area”.

Bungalows would be arranged in two terraces and site access is planned from Trent Drive along with “highways improvements” to footpaths and the junction.

The design and access statement also sets out the “opportunities” the site brings for future development.

This includes “provision of a high-quality social housing development which meets local needs, and brings an additional resident demographic to support the community and local facilities”.

Other benefits include “taking advantage of a site that offers good connections and transport links to encourage sustainable development” and “utilising the existing landscaping to create an open and pleasant setting and distinctive character for the development”.

The design and access statement adds: “The elevational style of the dwellings is proposed as a contemporary take on the local vernacular, with brick elevations and tiled pitched roofs with brick solider course, pattern brick features and distinctive canopies to add character.

“The bungalows are designed facing inward to a central green space, creating a welcoming communal space filled with vibrant vegetation.

“Vehicular access to the site is proposed by utilising the existing road that wraps round the site, allowing the desired form of the buildings to be achieved without the need for extensive turning heads.

“The layout includes seven allocated parking bays, with additional visitor parking bays around the site perimeter.

“The existing visitor parking bays to Trent Drive along the northern edge of the site have been retained in connection with the retail units, with pedestrian links being provided via connections to the relocated central footpath.”

A decision on the plans is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until February 28, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search application reference number: 250041