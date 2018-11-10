Field of poppies is the backdrop of remembrance ceremony at a Hebburn school

More than 2,000 home made poppies were planted at Hebburn Comprehensive School ahead of its Remembrance Service yesterday.

A field of poppies, made by students, parents and staff, was the backdrop for the ceremony which saw headteacher David Thompson lead the service with a reading of The Exhortation.

Head teacher David Thompson addresses the school.

Wreaths were laid and additional poppies planted by school council representatives and governors.

Volunteers from the Army and Sea Cadets saluted as music teacher, Stephen Wilkinson, performed the Last Post before observing a two minutes silence.

Year 9 pupil, Ross Smith, concluded the service with his reading of The Dedication.

Pupils, with the guidance and expertise of head of art, Shameem Siddiqui, designed the stunning mural, which was the backdrop for the field of poppies.

Poppies planted infront of the stunning mural

Painting started during October half term and features portraits of pupils’ relatives who fought in The Great War, silhouettes of soldiers in battle, the home front, and the brave contributions of the Commonwealth nations, women and medical support workers.