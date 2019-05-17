Former funeral parlour to be turned into new pharmacy

Plans to transform a former funeral parlour into a family pharmacy have been given the go-ahead.

Earlier this year, applicant Juno Health lodged a ‘change of use’ bid for a shop space in Boldon Lane, near Temple Memorial Park.

The lot, previously occupied by Co-operative Funeralcare, is currently vacant.

This week, plans were approved by South Tyneside Council planners which include a extension to the rear of the building.

Proposed opening hours for the pharmacy will be 9-6pm, Monday to Saturday.

And according to planning documents, the plans are expected to create 10 full-time jobs.

During consultation, no concerns were raised about the proposals with planning officers saying the pharmacy would benefit trade in the area.

A planning report reads: “The application site and wider area is recognised as being within Boldon Lane main district shopping centre

“The proposal would complement the retail offer within the shopping centre, increasing the retail choice and retail function of the shopping centre and bringing a vacant unit back into use.

“It is not considered to adversely impact upon the regeneration of the three town centres given the size of the unit and nature of the business proposed.”

Under planning conditions, work must take place within three years.

While no parking is proposed with the application, council officers say spaces are available at the rear of the premises.

Caption: Former Co-operative Funeralcare parlour at 59 Boldon Lane, South Tyneside. Picture: Google

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service