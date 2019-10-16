Four things you need to check before travelling to Europe after Brexit

And ahead of the deadline, people are being urged to think about a number of important points when booking a holiday to Europe or travelling to the continent post-Brexit.

Allianz Assistance UK has issued a range of advice as the exit dates creeps closer – and also reminded holidaymakers that they do not need to worry as long as they plan for their trip.

Lee Taylor, Chief Sales Officer at Allianz Partners UK, said: “Whether there’s a deal or not, the one thing we’re sure of post October 31, is people will continue to travel to Europe.”According to the company, these are the most important points to consider when organising a trip to Europe after Brexit:

Do you plan to travel to Europe after Brexit? Picture: Pixabay.

Your passport:

Make sure you check the expiry date on your passport.

The Government recommends that six months remain on your passport on the date of your arrival in an EU country.

According to Allianz, you will not need a visa to enter a European country, even if we leave without a deal. UK citizens wishing to travel to the EU will be able to do so for up to 90 days, within a 180-day period.

Your travel:

The Government has made assurances to both UK and EU airlines that flights will continue to operate between the two places as normal.

Mr Taylor added: “It is worth noting though, many travel insurance policies will not cover Brexit related travel disruption, such as delayed flights or ferries resulting in the need for additional accommodation.

“If a holiday is scheduled for a trip around the time Britain is set to leave the EU, holidaymakers should consider their options.

“Insurance is the fund of last resort for travel disruption. Holidaymakers should contact their travel provider or airline in the first instance, and customers who have purchased an ABTA protected trip or have used a credit card, will have additional consumer protection.”

Your health:

British citizens can currently use a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) which enables them to access state medical care when travelling in another EU country.

These cards will no longer be valid in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It has been confirmed that EHIC arrangements will continue in Spain after the UK leaves the EU, but the level of EHIC access in other countries is not so certain until after any Brexit.

Holidaymakers should ensure their travel insurance policy covers any pre-existing medical conditions and medical emergencies, including repatriation.

Driving:

Motorists with a full UK driving licence don’t need an additional licence to drive in the EU – but after Brexit, an International Driving Permit (IDP) will be needed if you are planning to hit the road while travelling.

Mr Taylor said: “It is also really important that you know exactly what you need before you set off because to make things slightly more complicated, there are three different IDPs currently in use and you may need more than one depending on the country that you are visiting.”