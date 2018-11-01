Full details released of remembrance commemorations in South Tyneside

Hundreds of people are expected to gather across South Tyneside to pay tribute to the nation’s war heroes at a series of Remembrance services taking place next weekend.

A number of services and parades are being held to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday (11 November), when civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

The former Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Alan Smith, lays a wreath at Westoe war memorial. Pic: Craig Leng.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson and the Mayoress Cathy Stephenson will lead the tributes in South Shields.

A parade will leave South Shields Town Hall at 10.30am and march along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for a service at 10:55am when wreaths will be laid by the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Mrs Susan Winfield OBE, the Mayor and Mayoress and the Leader, Coun Iain Malcolm and Chief Executive, Martin Swales, on behalf of South Tyneside Council.

The Mayor said: “As Mayor of South Tyneside, it will be a great honour and privilege to attend this year’s Remembrance services, pay my respects on behalf of the local community and remember those who have served their country. It is particularly poignant as we mark this historic year – 100 years since the end of the First World War.

“These events are occasions to reflect and remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and given their lives for the freedom we enjoy today. It is also a chance to salute those armed forces personnel who are still on active service around the world.

South Tyneside's Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Ken Stephenson and Cathy Stephenson.

“The services provide an opportunity for the community to come together for quiet and dignified reflection. I hope that as many people as possible will attend one of the many services being held across the borough.”

Here’s a full rundown of commemorations in the borough.

Armistice Day and Remembrance events:

On Friday, November, 9, people are asked to assemble at 10.50am at the War Memorial in West Park, in South Shields for service.

On Sunday, November 11 a parade will be assemble on Beach Road, at South Shields Town Hall, at 10.15am before marching along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for service at 10:55am.

Wreaths will be laid by Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear, Mrs Susan Winfield OBE, the Mayor and Mayoress and the Leader and Chief Executive of South Tyneside Council alongside other organisations and individuals.

At Mill Dam, South Shields, a service will be held at 10.30am, People are to meet at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam and walk to the Merchant Navy Memorial for a service.

A service will also be held at Mile End Road at 10.15am, it will take place at St Stephen’s Church.

In Hebburn a parade will assemble at Hebburn Central in Glen Street, at 10am, before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at Kelly Grave.

In Jarrow a parade will be meeting outside of Jarrow Town Hall, in Grange Road, at 10.30am before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am.

In Monkton Village a parade will assemble in Monkton Lane at 10.40am before marching to the War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service. The Deputy Leader,

There will be a 10.40am parade assembling at Whitburn Parish Church before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place.

Cleadon residents are invited to a 10:50am service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street

While East Boldon’s parade will gather at the Grey Horse pub car park for 10.15am, before marching to St George’s Church for a service. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial.

A series of temporary road closures and diversions will be in place during the services and parades. Drivers are asked to be patient when driving around to allow the parades to take place safely.