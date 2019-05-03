Great changes ahead? What Gazette readers had to say as South Tyneside election results are confirmed

Election night has been and gone for another year - and the results are in for South Tyneside Council.

The Labour Party lost five seats in South Tyneside, marking victories for Independent candidates and the Green Party.

Greens candidate David Francis won in Beacon and Bents, while Independents celebrated success in Westoe, Primrose, Fellgate and Hedworth and Bede.

Labour will remain in control of South Tyneside Council, holding 48 seats across the local authority.

As the results were confirmed, dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your view on how the results will shape the future of the borough.

Some welcomed the addition of "new candidates with fresh ideas".

Others criticised their fellow residents for not heading to the polls, with South Tyneside's voter turnout at 33.4%.

Here is what you had to say on polling day and as the election results were confirmed on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Donna Watson: "About time, new candidates with fresh ideas."

Ray Houghton: "A lot of these votes cast were probably protest votes."

Katy B Ford: "Congratulations and well done to all the Independent councillors who won seats."

Jack Pearce: "Again, nearly three-quarters of South Tyneside couldn't be bothered to vote, disgusting, remember, you reap what you sow."

Carol Ann Ross: "Let's hope great changes ahead. Well done."

Steven Burn: "Change is coming."

Sue Venus Curtis: "Hopefully we'll see some changes for the good now?"

Sue Burnet: "The council needs a shake up and it seems that it is beginning after the results yesterday."

Gary Stephen Toal: "Spoil your vote. Use it don't lose it."