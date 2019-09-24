'He should step down': North East MPs react as Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament ruled unlawful

Gina Miller speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

A panel of 11 justices at the Supreme Court in London gave their decision on Tuesday in a ruling on the legality of the Prime Minister's advice to the Queen to prorogue Parliament until October 14.

The judges, led by the court's president Lady Hale, heard appeals over three days arising out of legal challenges in England and Scotland - which produced different outcomes.

The panel held unanimously that Mr Johnson's advice to the Queen was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating Parliament.

The court also found the prorogation and was also "void and of no effect" - meaning Parliament has not been suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for Boris Johnson to "consider his position" following the Supreme Court decision.

Addressing the Labour Party conference in Brighton, Mr Corbyn said: "It shows that the Prime Minister has acted wrongly in shutting down Parliament.

"It demonstrates contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him. The Supreme Court, therefore, passes the baton to the speaker to recall Parliament.

"I will be in touch immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled so that we can question that prime minister, demand that he obeys the law that has been passed by Parliament and recognise that our Parliament is elected by our people to hold our Government to account.

"A Labour Government want to be held to account. We wouldn't bypass democracy.

"And I invite Boris Johnson in the historic words to consider his position."

Here’s what North East MPs have said about the ruling...

Grahame Morris, Labour MP for Easington said: “Boris Johnson advised the Queen to act unlawfully. The Prime Minister’s position is untenable, and he should step down.

“Parliament should be reconvened immediately to resolve the constitutional crisis that has been created by the Prime Minister.

“If the Prime Minister refuses to resign, the only option will be a vote of no confidence in a government that has been proven to have acted unlawfully and are undermining our constitution and democracy.”