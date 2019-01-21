How many EU citizens are there in South Tyneside? Figures revealed as settlement applications open ahead of Brexit

About 60,000 EU citizens across the North East are facing having to reapply for their right to stay in the country from today - 1,000 of them from South Tyneside.

The government has officially opened its EU Settlement Scheme, which would give those living or working in the region permission to stay after June 30, 2021.

County Durham and Newcastle both have the largest numbers of EU citizens out of the North East’s 12 local authorities, with about 12,000 each.

There are about 28,000 living in Tyne and Wear, with more than half, about 18,000, living north of the Tyne.

About 1,000 EU citizens live in South Tyneside and a further 3,000 in Sunderland, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The scheme is intended to give EU nationals the security of knowing they can stay in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

It costs £65 for over-16s and £32.50 for under-16s – although anyone with ‘indefinite leave to remain’ (ILR) in the UK, a valid ‘UK permanent residence document’ or with ‘pre-settled status’ can apply for free.

Children in care can also apply for free.

Council area – total pop. – EU citizen pop. (ONS)

North East – 2,615,000 – 59,000

Tyne and Wear – 1,123,000 – 28,000

South Tyneside – 148,000 – 1,000

County Durham – 518,000 – 12,000

Darlington – 104,000 – 5,000

Hartlepool – 92,000 – 2,000

Middlesbrough – 140,000 – 5,000

Northumberland – 311,000 – 4,000

Redcar and Cleveland – 133,000 – 1,000

Stockton-on-Tees – 194,000 – 2,000

Gateshead – 199,000 – 6,000

Newcastle upon Tyne – 295,000 – 12,000

North Tyneside – 204,000 – 6,000

Sunderland – 276,000 – 3,000

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service