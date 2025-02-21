I am proud to call South Tyneside home, and it's the people who make the place

Ahead of the Best Of South Tyneside Awards, Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon has opened up about why she loves our corner of the North East.

The Best of South Tyneside Awards are edging closer, and with the ceremony on the horizon, we caught up with Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon to talk about the importance of celebrating those who have worked hard across the region.

The awards presentation evening will be held at the Clarion Hotel on Thursday, March 27.

Leader of South Tyneside Council, Councillor Tracey Dixon.

“We are really passionate about South Tyneside” explained the Councillor, “and we’re really passionate about our local businesses and our community.”

The Council are one of a handful of sponsors for the event, alongside local businesses such as Barbour and others with a prominent footprint in the area.

“It’s all about the positive contributions people have in our local communities. It’s a unique opportunity to showcase the amazing work and contributions of our residents.

“It really does make a difference, having all of our organisations all pulling together for the best of the people of South Tyneside. We’re really proud to stand alongside everyone to celebrate all of their fantastic achievements.

“Civic Pride is what makes us in South Tyneside stand out from other areas” she continued.

“It’s about our people. They are the backbone of our communities.

“For me, this is a small borough which shines across the whole of the region and nation. We need to recognise these fantastic people, their fantastic work and the fantastic achievements they make in supporting our communities.

“We have a saying in South Tyneside. We want people to live happy, healthy and fulfilled lives in the borough and we do that in a very unique way, as a collective.”

Nominations for the awards have now closed, but the night is a chance for those up for awards to enjoy the fruits of their hard work across the borough.

“I’ve always been a huge supporter of any work which recognises people so the Best Of South Tyneside Awards is a shining example of working in partnership” added the Council Leader.

“It recognises the achievements of people in a very special way. The awards are where people can get all glammed up and have a wonderful evening but they can also network with other organisations and other people.

It’s absolutely fantastic that we have so many people nominated, so many organisations and groups nominated with everybody coming together in one venue to share their experiences and their achievements.

“Everyone who is nominated, they’re all winners in my eyes and we’re very proud to sponsor the awards.

“Where we are in the current climate we need to make sure we have these kinds of events and support our communities.”