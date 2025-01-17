Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside Council’s performance and achievements are set to be presented next week.

An insight into the achievements and performance of South Tyneside Council over the past year are set to be presented next week in the Annual Report.

The report charts the progress that the local authority makes across a wide range of key areas, from children’s services and housing to community safety, economic growth and environment.

South Tyneside Council launched its 20-year Vision in 2022 - with five key ambitions for residents in the borough to be financially secure; healthy and well; connected to jobs; and part of strong communities.

South Shields Town Hall. | Other 3rd Party

Underpinning all of this was a commitment from South Tyneside Council to target support to make things fairer and the local authority has stated that good progress is being made but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has highlighted some of the topics that will be mentioned in the Annual Report when it is presented this week.

She said: “The Annual Report updates residents on all the investment, activities, projects and services we delivered over the last year, as well as identifying areas for future development and improvement.

“There were some key achievements and important milestones last year, including the transfer of our housing services back to council control, and I’m confident this will provide the best outcomes for tenants across the borough.

“I’m also really proud that we hosted the region’s first ever Child Poverty Summit. We know that almost a third of our children living in poverty, and as well as dealing with the impact of poverty, we need to address the underlying causes, and this will continue to be a priority for us, as it is regionally and nationally. Together we can make a difference.

“We’ve already got a number of exciting events in the pipeline this year, including a Climate Summit in Spring.

“There will undoubtedly be challenges but we will continue to tackle them head on and deliver on the things that matter to our residents.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the Annual Report will be presented at the Borough Council meeting on Thursday, January 23.