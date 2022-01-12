'Just who would take his job?' - Shields Gazette readers have their say on Boris Johnson's future

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12.

Mr Johnson confirmed that he attended the gathering for around 25 minutes, believing it to be a work event.

It was reported by ITV News earlier this week that Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, emailed around 100 people an invitation to “socially-distanced drinks” on May 20, 2020.

It is thought that between 30 and 40 people were in attendance.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with leading an inquiry into possible lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street including this allegation, reports of a ‘cheese and wine’ garden party, a Christmas quiz and another festive gathering held in December 2020.

As Mr Johnson spoke on Wednesday, Shields Gazette readers had the say on the future of his job:

Brian Goodman: “He should but won't. Although then again just who would take his job?”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQs on January 12. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Michelle Wall: “No … half the country never listened to the advice either.”

Stephen Sullivan: “Absolutely not. He shouldn’t be given that satisfaction. Vote of NO CONFIDENCE now. Get rid of him!”

Charlie Foster: “No 10 staff who work together meeting socially-distanced outside … but throw in the words ‘booze’ and ‘party’ and it becomes something else.”

Diane Ford: “Never going to happen, rules are for the rest of us. Not them.”

George Thompson: “No let’s get on to bring this country round.”

