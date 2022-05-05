About a third of seats on South Tyneside Council are being put to the ballot today (Thursday, May 5), with contests in all 18 of the wards which make up the local authority.

The Labour Party has enjoyed almost uninterrupted control of the council chamber since the local authority was formed in 1974, even coming within a whisker of holding all 54 seats in 2018.

A series of successes by the Green Party and several independents have chipped away at that dominance in recent years, but Labour’s dominance is unlikely to face a credible threat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polling stations for polls on Thursday, May 5, will be open from 6am - 10pm.

However party bosses will also hope to reverse a trend which has seen seats lost to rivals.

Where can I vote?

Polling stations across the borough will be open from 7am – 10pm.

See the South Tyneside Council’s website for a full list of polling stations.

I’ve got a postal vote but haven’t posted it yet

Postal votes can still be used, even if you missed the deadline for postage, just take it to your polling station or Electoral Registration Office and hand it in there by 10pm.

If you haven’t posted it because it’s been damaged, you should be able to collect a replacement up to 5pm.

I haven’t registered to vote – is it too late?

Unfortunately yes, the deadline to register passed on Thursday, April 14.

But you can make sure you’re ready to vote in the next round of elections.

I can’t make it to a polling station – what should I do?

It’s too late mail a postal ballot (if you have one) and the deadline to arrange a proxy vote has already passed, but an emergency request can still be made by contacting the council’s electoral services department.

How many council seats are up for grabs in this round of elections?

There are 19 seats being contested – one in each of the borough’s 18 council wards, plus a second in Harton following the death of councillor Rob Dix in February.

What are the key results to watch out for?