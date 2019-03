Organised by the Leave Means Leave group, the protest set off in Sunderland today and will end in London on March 29. Those taking part will end the first day in Hartlepool at some point on Saturday. This is how the event got underway in Sunderland.

Around 100 people attended the start of the protest today. jpimedia Buy a Photo

The protest was organised by the Leave Means Leave campaign. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Counter-protesters also attended to show their support for staying in the EU. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ahead of the start of the march. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more