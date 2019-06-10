South Tyneside Council reveal plans to tackle coastal damage at Marsden Bay steps.

A section of battered coastal walkway which has been branded a public danger is set for a revamp under new plans.

Last month, council bosses confirmed they were looking to repair a chunk of the Redwell Steps at Marsden Bay, in South Shields.

The National Trust owns the land looking directly onto Marsden Beach and rents it to South Tyneside Council.

Currently, the site houses a disused lifeguard station and canoe store which have suffered long-term storm damage.

Council bosses previously confirmed the buildings were on the brink of collapse and should be removed.

Now, new plans have been submitted to demolish both buildings and the lower section of the concrete walkway.

In their place, new access steps will be constructed and set slightly forward from the cliff line, rather than being built into it.

According to planning documents, the steps would be based on either a concrete platform or on supports drilled into the bedrock.

When complete, the structure will be joined into existing upper steps which are sidelined for minor repairs.

The council are also seeking planning permission for a works compound and crane for the major scheme.

And during the project, the Redwell Steps are set to be closed off to the public with a temporary diversion put in place along the coastal path.

In recent months, council bosses carried out an environmental screening report, which looked at the potential impacts of the project or development.

The study said the lower steps and buildings on the site had deteriorated.

It concluded they should removed to ensure safety of the public and to return the area to a more natural coastline.

If new council plans are approved, demolition work is expected to take around four weeks and is planned for September 2019 after the Great North Run.

Construction of the new staircase is predicted to take two months and is planned from April 2020.

Public comments are open on the plans until Thursday, June 27 and can be made in writing or via the council’s website.

Visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/35961/Search-planning-applications and search planning ref: ST/0338/19/LAA