Meet the Boldon Colliery candidates standing in the South Tyneside Council elections

Council elections take place on Thursday May 2. Here we take a look at the candidates standing in the Boldon Colliery ward:

Colin Robert Tosh (Green Party)

I live in Boldon with my wife and two young kids. I work as a Researcher in Environmental Science at the University of Newcastle.

If elected, I will work to maintain strong public health services and transport.

I believe in supporting small business because small business serves the local community and profits stay within the local community.

I will also prioritise the safeguarding and development of green and leisure spaces within Boldon Colliery to improve the quality of life of residents.

Vote Green on May 2nd for a strong, independent voice for Boldon Colliery.

Sandra Duncan (Labour)

I have been a Labour councillor for Boldon Colliery since 2015 and have represented the ward on South Tyneside Council, serving as vice-chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Planning, Human Resources, and Overview Scrutiny Committees and Children and Adults Safeguarding Panel.

I also serve as a member of the Management Committee of Boldon Community Association.

I’m a fully qualified barrister with a strong sense of social justice and, if re-elected, I will continue to work hard to benefit the people of Boldon Colliery.

Jason Diamond (Independent)

My name is Jason Diamond. I have lived in Boldon Colliery for over 20 years, my children attended Hedworth Lane Primary School, of which I was a governor for many years.

During that time I chaired various committees and have been chairman of Boldon Colliery ward Labour Party.

I have also been delegate for various meetings and committees.

I’m standing as an independent candidate as I disagree with the running of the Labour Party on a local and national level.

Hopefully, given the chance, I can serve Boldon Colliery with honesty and integrity and make the council accountable.

Bevan Vaughan John de Villiers (Liberal Democrats)

My name is Bevan de Villiers.

I have spent seven years in the military and I’m now going back into education.

I’m married with two young children and believe in providing the best education and opportunities for our children and in preserving our local nature so generations to come can enjoy it.

I passionately believe in the values of the Liberal Democrats to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society.

In which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.

I feel the Liberal Democrats are the best party to work on what unites us rather than what divides us.

Ian Armstrong (Conservative Party)

My name is Ian Armstrong. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Boldon Colliery

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.