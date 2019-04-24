Meet the candidates for Beacon and Bents in the South Tyneside council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what Beacon and Bents ward candidates have to say:

David Roger Francis (Green Party)

Last year the Green vote in Beacon and Bents tripled, and I came a close second place.

Since then, more and more people have told me they are voting Green on May 2.

This election is a clear choice between yet another Labour councillor, or an energetic, fresh voice, speaking up for local people.

Many of you have told me that the Green Party are the only ones seen outside of election time, working for our area.

Please consider supporting our continued efforts by voting for me on May 2.

Together we can build the very best community for everyone.

Ali Hayder (Conservative Party)

As your councilor I will stand up for your concerns.

I have been campaigning in the local Beacon and Bents area for better road surfaces, recently we managed to get a number of potholes fixed.

We also need to sort out the parking facilities, which are discouraging people from coming to our town centre, this is why I am campaigning for free parking in council car parks.

I’m angered by the lack of care shown by the council for our North and South Marine Parks.

I want to ensure the parks can continue to be enjoyed by everyone in our community.

Audrey McMillan (Labour Party)

I’m proud to have represented the Beacon and Bents ward for the Labour Party for many years.

With your support, I hope to be re-elected on May 2.

As part of my duties, I serve as a school governor, chair the Place Select Committee, act as Vice Chair of Foreshore Steering Group, and am chair of the Trustees at Ocean Road Centre.

These are challenging times for the council given the savage cuts placed upon us from this Tory Government.

We need to maintain a strong Labour council so that we can continue to innovate and find new ways to deliver services for our residents.