Meet the candidates for the Bede ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what Bede ward candidates have to say:

Fay Cunningham (Labour Party)*

Following 34 years as a local government officer, Fay served as a UNISON shop steward.

First elected for Bede in 2011, Fay is cabinet member for the Voluntary Sector and Co-operatives.

Fay is a governor on St.Mary’s RC School, Chair of Bilton Hall Trust, member of Perth Green CA, Steering Group for Bede Children’s Centre, playing a very active role in the life of the Bede ward.

She said: "I’m delighted to have been selected as the Labour Party candidate in the May elections.

If re-elected, I will continue to be a strong voice in the council chamber on behalf of all Bede residents."

Mary Elizabeth Golightly (Conservative Party)

My name is Mary Elizabeth Golightly. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Bede.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.

(No picture provided)

Keith Roberts (Independent)

I will provide a voice for all residents of the Bede ward and South Tyneside as a whole, acting in their best interests at all times.

It’s vital that the once strong sense of community spirit in the Bede Ward is re-established, we will do this by tackling anti-social behaviour that affects everyone’s quality of life.

I will tackle any mismanagement of taxpayers’ money on frivolous vanity projects / schemes, ensuring vital services are funded as a priority, while championing transparency.

Fight for an independent and transparent investigation into the closure of St. Clare’s Hospice and South Shields School.

*Incumbent candidate

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service