Meet the candidates for the Cleadon Park ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Today is the turn of the Cleadon Park candidates.

Stephen Jeffrey Peel (Green Party)

I’m proud to be the Green Party candidate for Cleadon Park.

Many people tell me that they feel the Labour Party have been taking local people for granted for too long.

They seem to have stopped listening to local people and have become complacent.

Cleadon Park needs someone who puts the people first, not the interests of a party.

I will always put the people of Cleadon Park first.

Please vote Green on May 2.

Sam Prior (Conservative Party)

My priorities will include responding to fly-tipping in the Cleadon Park area and protecting our local environment.

I have raised this issue on numerous occasions, yet, very little has been done by your councillors.

As your councillor I would ensure effective measures are taken to further prevent damage to our local environment.

Are you really satisfied with the way things are in South Tyneside?

I will provide the scrutiny and accountability our council so desperately needs.

Labour continue to fail the people of South Tyneside, I urge you to give me the opportunity to prove things can be different and better.

Susan Malcolm Traynor (Labour Party)*

I’m delighted to have been selected to represent Labour for the Cleadon Park and Harton Moor ward in the local elections.

I’ve represented the ward since 2015.

I work full time in the public sector and am vice chair of school governors at Whitburn Primary School.

I’m currently vice chair of the licensing committee and serve on a number of other council committees.

I’ve always been committed to fulfilling my responsibilities as a ward councillor and pledge to continue to do so.

Over the past four years, I’ve worked very closely with my two ward colleagues and together I believe we’ve achieved and can continue to achieve great improvements for the ward.

*Incumbent candidate.