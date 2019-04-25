Meet the candidates for the Fellgate and Hedworth ward for the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Fellgate and Hedworth ward.

Audrey Huntley (Labour)

Your support is crucial to my re-election. I’m proud to have been raised and to live on our amazing ward.

Long before I was elected I campaigned with YOU and continue to do so. I will continue to be directed by you.

I remain vocal in the Path to Excellence NHS consultations, having commenced campaigning over the closure of Jarrow Walk in Centre.

I have challenged the land review and will continue to represent you in all matters regarding our precious land. I hear you!

I will never take you or your vote for granted. Please trust me again.

John Andrew Robertson (Independent)

I’m a born and bred Jarrow lad who has lived most of my life in this ward.

I’m standing as an Independent candidate which will allow me to be the residents voice in the town hall/CAF meetings.

I want to ensure residents and the area receive what they need – no more or less than any other wards in the borough.

This council needs to be more open and fully transparent and I intend to ensure this is implemented.

This election has several Independent candidates and I hope we’re voted in so we can hold this Labour council to account and scrutinise key decisions that have and are being made on our behalf.

Joseph Stephen Todd (Conservative)

I’m delighted to be the Conservative candidate for Fellgate and Hedworth.

Labour’s strong hold on South Tyneside council has led to a complete lack of responsibility and accountability.

As a Conservative councillor I would campaign on issues to make South Tyneside better for people living here in issues such as a devolution deal which could secure more funding and allow more decisions to be made at a local level.

And campaigning to improve our desperately lacking public transport system which could provide a needed boost to the local economy.

An opposition voice to Labour on the council would only help democracy and provide the scrutiny that is currently lacking.

David Wilkinson (Liberal Democrats)

I’m David Wilkinson and it is with great pleasure that I will be your local Liberal Democrat candidate in the Fellgate and Hedworth ward.

The Liberal Democrats are back in force now in South Tyneside after the debacle of the Tory coalition and realistically speaking in South Tyneside, are the only credible alternative to Labour if you want change.

I have lived in the ward all my life, born and bred here.

I currently run a successful business locally and politically am a centre idealist, that believes we need a vibrant economy in order to provide the services everyone needs.