Meet the candidates for the Harton ward for the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Harton ward.

Rob Dix (Labour Party)

I’m delighted to have been selected to stand again as Labour’s candidate in this year’s local election on May 2 for Harton.

Over the years, I have had the honour of representing Harton and its residents on South Tyneside Council.

In asking for your support again, I can assure you I will continue to strive to deliver and protect our excellent frontline services for all Harton residents.

South Tyneside has faced some of the severest Tory cuts in the country – over £160 million since 2010.

Your Labour council has worked hard to defend and maintain frontline services by being innovative.

Help us to help you by voting Labour in Harton.

Oliver Raymond Raife Wallhead (UKIP)

It’s my great privilege to stand as the UKIP candidate for Harton.

As the elected representative for the people of Harton ward, it will be my sole aim on the council to listen to their goals and concerns about how they wish their ward to be run.

My constant aim being solely to enrich the lives of the local residents and their families.

I look forward to meeting with local residents and working for them, for a better tomorrow.

Holly May Wright (Conservative Party)

Hi, I’m Holly and I’m your Conservative candidate for Harton.

For our local council to be effective it needs opposition.

With 53 out of 54 members of South Tyneside Council being Labour, they’re not being held to account over how they spend our taxes – taxes such as the green bin tax, which I’d push to scrap.

I’m standing to show the people of Harton and the rest of South Tyneside that not all young people buy into Corbyn and to ensure that you keep more of your hard-earned money in your own pocket.

