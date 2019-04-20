Meet the candidates for the Primrose ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here’s what Primrose ward candidates have to say:



Walter Featherston Armstrong (Conservative Party)

My name is Walter Featherston Armstrong. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Primrose.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent.

Paul Dean (Labour Party)

I’m proud to have been selected as the Labour Candidate for Primrose ward.

I would relish the opportunity to serve my local community and be able to shape the future of our great town.

I believe passionately in our party’s values of equality, tolerance, community and workers’ rights.

I feel passionate about my town and I’m proud to call myself a Jarrovian.

I ‘ll be prepared to be your local voice in the Primrose ward and I would take up any burning issues on your behalf.

I would make myself available to you by holding regular surgeries and walkabouts to listen to your concerns and try my utmost to improve our local neighbourhood.

Lesley Kay Hanson (Green Party)

I have lived in Primrose for the past eight years with my husband and youngest son.

I’m a retired primary school teacher.

I have had an allotment at Harrison’s Fields since Autumn 2016.

I care about Primrose and South Tyneside.

We have some lovely wildlife corridors which are threatened by our poor air quality.

If elected I will be a voice for reparation of our current climate emergency and for improving transport to make it fit for purpose to get people out of cars and into buses and trains, instead of building ever widening roads.

Paul James Milburn (Independent)

If elected I will provide a platform for the residents of Primrose ward in the shape of honesty, transparency and integrity.

Primarily in my mind will be the best interests and current concerns of the residents, which will be dealt with effectively.

I will deal with anti-social behaviour in its many forms, challenge all current frivolous spending on non-essential items, to promote the best value for prioritised essential services.

Continue to fight for palliative care and support an independent inquiry into St. Clare’s closure.

Better inform the residents as to issues, opposed and accepted within the council chamber.

Lynn Smith (Liberal Democrats)

As a long standing member of your community, I live, work and bring up children here.

I am proud to be a part of such a vibrant and resilient community, with a proud heritage and a positive view of the future.

I fought, alongside other proud members of the community, to keep a local school open and we won.

I have contributed to the education of our young people at secondary school level and young mothers’ groups.

As a Jarrovian, I embrace my party’s philosophy:

“No one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service

