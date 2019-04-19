Meet the candidates for the West Park ward in the South Tyneside Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here's what the West Park ward candidates had to say:

Anne Hetherington (Labour Party)

I’m delighted to be your Labour Party Candidate for West Park.

I’m a strong advocate for the ward in the council chamber and committees, speaking up for the rights of residents to good healthcare, education, housing, and much more.

I have strong community links with schools, voluntary and community groups, where I promote and lead on the green agenda.

I truly care about West Park, having lived here for 30 years.

I will continue to strengthen and develop the trust I have with residents and work with you to make West Park a great place to live.

Thomas Alexander Mower (Green Party)

I believe people of all ages and from all backgrounds deserve access to nature, whether visiting our local park, growing your own vegetables, or strolling along the beach.

Time spent in a natural environment can improve our mental health, improve our social connections, and increase our awareness of the environment.

The Green Party truly values basic requirements such as these.

A vote for the Green Party is a vote for societal and political reform, putting what really matters – social and economic equality, physically and mentally healthy citizens, and sustainable living – at the forefront of political decision making.

Margaret Mary Robson (Conservative Party)

My name is Margaret Mary Robson. I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for West Park.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

If elected, I would be a strong voice for the ward and work hard for the residents.

As an opposition councillor, I would also work hard to make sure council money is well spent. (no picture provided)