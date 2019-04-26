Meet the candidates for the Westoe ward for the South Tyneside Council elections 2019

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them. Here are the candidates for the Westoe ward.

Katharine Emma Maxwell (Labour Party)

I’m honoured to be standing again as the Labour candidate for the Westoe Ward ,which I have represented since 2015.

I’m a part time pharmacy technician living in Mowbray Road for over 20 years with my husband and daughter, who attends a local school .

I’m a school governor at Westoe Crown Primary School and serve as the vice chair of the Riverside Community Area Forum .

My areas of interest include healthcare and education. I also serve on the Planning Committee.

I promise to continue holding regular surgeries and be easily contactable by phone or e-mail.

Glenn Michael Thompson (Independent)

I’m Glenn Thompson. I live on Readhead Road with my wife Lynn and daughter Emma.

Apart from service in the Royal Signals learning my trade in telecommunications and periods working abroad I have lived in the ward for 30 years.

Now retired I would like to represent the Westoe community.

Westoe needs a councillor focusing on everyday issues and establishing fresh initiatives across the ward, including Readhead Park and Harton cemetery brought back to their former glory as facilities we’re proud of and utilise every day without disappointment or neglect.

We need residents informed and engaged to counter cutbacks.

Nicola Pauline Usher (Green Party)

I’m proud to be standing for election in Westoe.

The Greens are involved in local issues and campaigns all year around.

We’re working hard to be a voice for local people on many issues, from saving the local hospital to fly-tipping/litter and saving our precious street trees.

By electing a Green councillor you would be ensuring a more democratic council instead of a unanimous Labour voice.

It is time to inject new, fresh ideas because we know South Tyneside deserves better.

Vote Green!

Jack Oliver White (Conservative Party)

My name is Jack, I’m 22 years old and I’m delighted to be standing as the Conservative Party candidate for Westoe.

South Tyneside Council needs a strong and effective opposition that can provide scrutiny to Labour’s grip of our council.

My priority will be ensuring our town centre is more business friendly.

I would start by working hard to increase the amount of free parking in our town centre.

Last year I stood in Westoe and came close to the Labour candidate, I would be grateful for your support.