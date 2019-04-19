Meet the candidates for the Whiteleas ward in the South Tyneside Council elections

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we’re turning the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 2.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what Whiteleas ward candidates have to say:

Ernest Gibson (Labour Party)

Ernest Gibson is known as a councillor who stands up for the community he lives in and serves.

Ernest is a councillor who gets things done, your priorities are his priorities, he works closely with the police to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, he has ensured improvements across the ward – including extra parking provision, speed humps to tackle speeding drivers and investment in community projects.

Local government faces many challenges from the Tories, they have cut school funding and slashed money available to your council.

Despite these challenges, Ernest continues to speak up for you and your family.

Keep a strong voice in Whiteleas Parkway & Holderhouse.

Malcolm Giles (Green Party)

For too long, the people of South Tyneside have been left behind by a ‘one-party state’ council which has proven that it isn’t interested in the people it’s there to represent.

The people of Whiteleas and surrounding areas have recently been told that South Shields School is due to close.

A wonderful campaign made up of parents, staff and children fought hard for their voices to be heard, trying to protect the school and the best interests of the community.

Unfortunately, they were let down and ignored.

Voting Green means a vote for transparency, holding this Labour council to account.

Craig Slater (Conservative Party)

I’m honoured to be chosen to represent the Conservative Party for the Whiteleas ward, I’m 32 years old and a new face in the Conservative Party.

My priorities are value for money council tax by cutting unnecessary waste, dangerous roads and pavements, anti-social behaviour, knife crime, litter and fly-tipping, lack of facilities for young people, welfare of senior citizens.

I hope you will return me as your councillor on May 2 and I will endeavour to work hard for all of the residents of the Whiteleas ward. (no picture provided)