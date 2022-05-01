Meet the candidates for Westoe for the South Tyneside Council election on May 5

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on South Tyneside’s candidates in the run-up to polling day on Thursday, May 5.

This year, at least one seat in all 18 of South Tyneside Council’s wards will be up for grabs, with two seats also being contested in the Harton area.

Each candidate has been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why people should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Westoe ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on South Tyneside Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Paul Brenen (Independent)

Vote for change in Westoe.

Vote to fight cuts in our public services and more investment in our ward’s poor infrastructure.

Vote for a return of our community warden and dog warden services and a more transparent council.

Vote for a councillor who will listen to residents on the proposed college move and hold the ruling party to account.

Vote for a councillor who will protect the green belt parks, historic buildings and the environment.

Vote to end the decline of our ward and town.

Vote to end year on year tax rises with year on year cuts to services.

Vote for real change in Westoe.

Vote for a better future.

Vote Paul Brenen!

Georgie Holt (Green Party)

I’m proud to be the Green Party candidate for Westoe.

The cost of living crisis, made worse by the worrying rises in fuel costs, means that local people are really struggling.

Greens have already demonstrated that they speak up for people and put ideas and policies forward which benefit all.

Westoe needs someone who puts the people first.

I will always put our community first. Better is possible.

Please vote Green on May 5.

Nigel Reedman (Independent)

No candidate statement or picture provided

Michelle Turnbull (Labour Party)

It’s a privilege to be selected as the Labour Party candidate for the Westoe ward.

I was raised and spent most of my life in South Tyneside and now reside in South Shields, have been married for 38 years with two grown up children.

The majority of my employment although now retired was over 40 years in the NHS, initially as a community-based psychiatric nurse, manager then latterly a senior commissioner of mental health services across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

I’m aware the economic environment presents major challenges for businesses and households in our communities with resources stretched.

It is essential therefore that all vested interests work in harness to maximise the support available to see us through this difficult time.