‘My vision for keeping you safe’ - Northumbria Police chief to set out plans and face quizzing by councillors in South Tyneside

A police chief will lay out his vision for tackling crime to South Tyneside councillors next week.

South Tyneside Council are set to welcome special guest Winton Keenen, Chief Constable of Northumbria Police.

The officer joined the force in 1985 before rising through the ranks to assistant and then deputy Chief Constable.

As part of work to build links with councils in the North East, the top officer will take questions at the authority’s full council meeting.

This will form part of a presentation on policing priorities and challenges in the future.

“We have a well-established relationship and strong foundation with South Tyneside Council, and other local authorities in the area, to ensure we are able to provide a policing service fit for the future,” he said.

“In these financially challenging times, the support of our partners allows us to use new and innovative tactics to respond to the concerns of our local communities, while preventing people from becoming victims of crime.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to attend the borough Council meeting next week to discuss policing priorities for South Tyneside with elected members.”

Much Mr Keenen’s time in the force has been spent in the sphere of specialist, criminal investigation, often in the more covert aspects of policing.

Specialist roles have included those of dedicated senior investigating officer for homicide and kidnap and extortion, crisis and hostage negotiation co-ordinator and tactical and strategic firearms commander.

He also served as the Detective Chief Superintendent in charge of Northumbria’s crime department alongside a wide range of senior roles for the sixth largest force in the country.

The next full council meeting will take place on Thursday, June 13 at South Shields Town Hall.

The meeting starts at 6pm and for more information, visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk

Chief Constable of Northumbria Police, Winton Keenen

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service