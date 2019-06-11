New chairman appointed for Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Authority

A new boss has been appointed to lead the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Authority.

Sunderland councillor Tony Taylor, who represents Washington East, was voted in as the organisation chairman at meeting on June 10.

Coun Taylor, who has been a city councillor since 2014 and a member of the Fire Authority since 2018, replaced the previous chairman Barry Curran.

Mr Curran was also previously a Labour Party member of Sunderland City Council, but lost his St Peter’s ward seat to the Conservatives in May’s local elections.

The fire authority is responsible for overseeing the work of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and is made up of 17 members: