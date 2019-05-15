New deputy leader appointed in cabinet reshuffle at South Tyneside Council

A new deputy leader of South Tyneside Council has been appointed after a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking at the council’s annual meeting at South Shields Town Hall last night, council leader Iain Malcolm announced big changes at the top.

This included the council’s number two Coun Alan Kerr stepping down after more than a decade in the role.

Now, cabinet member Coun Tracey Dixon is set to fill his shoes as deputy after winning backing from councillors.

Despite the promotion, she will carry on her Independence and Wellbeing role for another year.

Coun Joan Atkinson will also return to the cabinet, this time covering the Area Management and Community Safety portfolio.

She will take over from Nancy Maxwell, who has been given the Voluntary Sector Partnerships and Co-operatives brief.

This role was previously held by Fay Cunningham who lost her seat in the Bede ward in the last round of local elections.

South Tyneside Council leader, Iain Malcolm, praised the work of the departing cabinet member and deputy leader.

He said: “I would like to give my thanks to councillor Fay Cunningham for her service in the cabinet during her time on the council.

“And can I also convey my appreciation for Coun Alan Kerr who I have worked with for 11 years as deputy leader for the council .

“We have worked extremely closely together, I have always appreciated Alan’s wise counsel and the authority owes him a debt of gratitude.”

Although Coun Alan Kerr is stepping down as deputy leader, he will continue on the cabinet in the ‘Culture and Leisure’ role.

Coun Malcolm added: “I’m looking forward to working alongside him in his new portfolio.”

The full list of cabinet members for 2019/20:

Council leader – Iain Malcolm

Deputy leader – Tracey Dixon

Resources and Innovation – Ed Malcolm

Regeneration and Economy – John Anglin

Voluntary Sector Partnerships and Co-operatives – Nancy Maxwell

Independence and Wellbeing – Tracey Dixon

Children, Young People and Families – Moira Smith

Housing and Transport – Mark Walsh

Culture and Leisure – Alan Kerr

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service