Plans to introduce a means-tested charge towards educational transport for learners with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) have taken a key step forward, following a decision by senior councillors.

Proposals for the future of ‘home to education’ transport for post-16 South Tyneside SEND learners was discussed by South Tyneside Council’s Labour cabinet this week (March 19, 2025).

The local authority has historically paid for eligible post-16 SEND young people to travel to their place of education free of charge, despite there being no requirement to offer free or subsidised provision.

Due to increasing pressures on the transport service and large budget overspends, the council proposed that some families pay a “contribution charge” towards travel costs.

The council confirmed it would continue to partly subsidise post-16 SEND transport for these families, paying for more than 80 per cent of the cost of the service.

Proposed changes, due to come in later in 2025 following cabinet approval this week, would see certain families asked to make a financial contribution equating to “£1,069.20 per child per year”, which the council states is equivalent to the cost of an annual all zone Nexus travel card.

The contribution charge would be means-tested and the council said low-income families and those eligible for free school meals would still pay nothing.

However, the new charge is still expected to impact around 105 learners and, according to cabinet papers, would create a potential annual saving / income of more than £100,000 for the local authority, which aims to improve the effectiveness of the post-16 transport service.

Council bosses have said those affected would be supported on a case-by-case basis and, where possible, supported to travel independently via public transport or active travel such as cycling or walking, rather than by taxi.

Councillor Liz McHugh, cabinet member for children and families social care and education and skills, presented a report on the proposals to a cabinet meeting at The Word on Wednesday morning.

Cllr McHugh noted the rise in demand for home to school transport, cost pressures and increasing numbers of children and young people with education, health and care plans.

The senior councillor said the proposed contribution charge, and other associated support proposals, aimed to address cost pressures whilst “maintaining a service for children and their families which is safe, effective and responsive”.

Work has included a review of home to school transport routes, “risk-assessed approaches to the provision of passenger assistance”, personal transport budgets and “increased access” to independent travel training.

“We’re looking to encourage our young people to take up an independent travel training offer and ensure more young people are equipped with the skills to access public transport now and for their future, helping them to become more socially mobile and access education, employment and training opportunities in the future,” Cllr McHugh added.

She said that “learning to be more independent is an extremely important step on the journey to adulthood,” and that without this, “many SEND young people would leave college or school with little to no experience of independent travel at the same time of council support naturally ceasing at the age of 18, or 25 in some cases.”

At this week’s cabinet meeting, cabinet members heard proposals had followed public consultation and that the majority of the cost of home to school transport would continue to be funded by the local authority.

The proposals were welcomed by several cabinet members, including councillor Ruth Berkley, cabinet member for adults, health and independence.

Cllr Berkley praised the consultation exercise and said the proposals would be “a really good step towards giving young people their independence”, along with wider community benefits.

Meanwhile, councillor Paul Dean, cabinet member for voluntary sector, partnerships and equalities, said the proposals would help increase the confidence of SEND learners using public transport, such as the Metro.

South Tyneside Council is one of the only local authorities regionally and nationally that still fully funds home to education transport for eligible post-16 SEND learners but the council states that due to rising costs, current arrangements are unsustainable.

Senior council officers for children’s services at South Tyneside Council have previously said there are various actions and proposals being explored to “broaden the horizons” of SEND children and young people.

This includes an enhanced independent travel training (ITT) offer which aims to help more SEND young people gain the confidence and skills needed to travel safely and independently with friends and peers, as well as offering more choice over modes of transport.

Since the council’s ITT programme began in 2023, around 177 young people have been trained, with an additional 29 being trained each week.

There are 139 young people currently accessing personal transport budgets which provide help towards home to education transport costs, and bursaries are also available for those in vulnerable groups, along with support from some colleges and training providers.

The contribution charge proposals come following a council consultation exercise held last autumn (2024), which saw almost 200 responses and a large majority of responses from parents of school-aged children with “identified SEND needs” and “currently in receipt of home to school transport”.

According to council cabinet documents, respondents were asked whether the proposals on post-16 charges were “fair and reasonable” and 37 respondents answered ‘yes’, 121 answered ‘no’ and the remainder answered ‘maybe’.

A representative for the newly-formed South Tyneside Parent Carer Forum attended Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, asking several questions and raising concerns about the proposals and scope of the previous council consultation.

The representative questioned whether the number of consultation responses on the new contribution charge was a “good representation” of families in South Tyneside, as well as questioning how the “£1,069.20 per child per year” charge figure had been arrived at.

While acknowledging the contribution charge would be means-tested, there were also concerns about increased costs for “some families” and calls for “further consultation” on the proposals.

Children’s services bosses at the council said there had already been efforts to encourage people to submit formal consultation comments to “make sure their voices were heard”.

Director of children’s service at the council, Stuart Easingwood, said the South Tyneside Parent Carer Forum represented a “key group in terms of working in partnership going forward” and agreed to meet the forum representative along with cabinet member Cllr McHugh.

South Tyneside Council states the rising costs of education transport and pressures on council budgets have been recognised by Central Government as a national issue linked to financial pressures and increased demand within the SEND system more generally.

On a local level, the council said it would continue to support families to identify the most appropriate means of transport and “best solution” for learners and maintains there will not be any “unreasonable expectations” placed on individuals.

The council is one of a small number of councils which fully funds post-16 SEND home to education transport and many councils require a contribution either in full, or in part, towards the cost of provision of taxi transport.

In the academic year 2023/24, 170 post-16 South Tyneside students were transported to education (primarily by taxi), at an overall cost of around £848,617 with an average spend of around £6,194 per student.

The council states that of the 170 students currently in receipt of free transport, 35 (aged 19-25) are exempt under the ‘adult transport duty’ and a further 30 would be exempt from paying any form of contribution charge under the eligibility criteria for free school meals.

The potential saving / income for the remaining 105 pupils would be at around £112,266.

Cabinet members ultimately approved the proposals at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, voting unanimously in favour of the introduction of a contribution charge.

Following this decision, the new contribution charge arrangement is expected to come into effect from September, 2025.

Cabinet members also agreed to defer a decision on separate proposals for ‘centralised pick-up points’ for young people attending the same educational provision, and further consultation is expected this year.